Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($302.20) to €250.00 ($274.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. Allianz has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

