Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,358.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

