Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $9.01 Million Investment in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,039,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,731,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stagwell alerts:

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.