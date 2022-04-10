Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $9.01 Million Investment in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,039,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,731,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stagwell (STGW)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.