Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $9.29 Million Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 482,949 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of Umpqua at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 802,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 589,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $5,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

