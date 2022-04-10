Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $9.58 Million Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $518.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $527.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

