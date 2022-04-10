Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 808,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period.

NYSE BWG opened at $9.86 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

