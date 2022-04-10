Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $22.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 3,181,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,540,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

