Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

