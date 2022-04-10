Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average of $154.40. Ambarella has a one year low of $81.28 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

