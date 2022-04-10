American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 397 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

NYSE:DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

