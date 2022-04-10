American Tower Co. (AMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 101.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $266.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.60.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

