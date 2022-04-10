American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 420,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,556. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $629.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

