Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 36,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 635,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 141,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
