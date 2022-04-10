AmonD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,388.00 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $6,388.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

