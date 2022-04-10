Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $50.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.30 million to $50.52 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $229.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $231.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $306.20 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $314.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. 512,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,691. Amplitude has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $87.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 18,596 shares valued at $751,357. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $2,967,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $759,925,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $3,058,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

