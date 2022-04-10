Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.10 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $10.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

