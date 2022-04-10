Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 68,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,767. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ContraFect by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

