Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The business had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

EB stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

