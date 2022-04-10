Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

