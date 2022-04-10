Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Helios Technologies by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

HLIO stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $114.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

