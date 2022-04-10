Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Impinj posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,970. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 114,274 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

