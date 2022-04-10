Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $3.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) to announce $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.22. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.03. 882,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.