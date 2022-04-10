Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $3.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) to announce $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.22. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.03. 882,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.