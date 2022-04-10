Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.47 EPS

Brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $137,096,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

