Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.30. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 180,623 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 1,954,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

