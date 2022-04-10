Analysts Anticipate The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.83. Chemours posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $32.30. 1,550,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 675,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

