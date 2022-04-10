Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Aptinyx stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 2,434,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

