Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to report ($2.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.81). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($1.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.29) to ($6.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($7.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.33) to ($5.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASND. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,123,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

