Analysts Expect Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $975.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will report $975.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enovis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $949.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $987.00 million. Enovis reported sales of $879.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovis will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enovis.

Get Enovis alerts:

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. Enovis has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $164.01.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enovis (ENOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.