Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after buying an additional 466,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,544,000.

KMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,537. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.98. Kennametal has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

