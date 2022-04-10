Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,315,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,466,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Twitter by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.