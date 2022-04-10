Analysts Offer Predictions for Canon Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

CAJ opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Canon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Canon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

