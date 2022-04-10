Analysts Set AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) PT at $10.08

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Genuity Capital started coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

NASDAQ:ADTH traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09. AdTheorent has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.