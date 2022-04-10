Analysts Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $105.11

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.11.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BG traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $118.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.89. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Bunge by 9.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 31.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 31.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

