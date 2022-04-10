Analysts Set Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Target Price at $34.75

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

IMGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ IMGO traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. 215,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

