Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Target Price at C$15.00

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

PSI traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.62. The company had a trading volume of 343,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,783. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.64.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.95 million. Research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

