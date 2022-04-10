Analysts Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Target Price at $116.80

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.83.

Several research analysts have commented on PAG shares. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. 339,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,068. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,607,000 after acquiring an additional 197,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.