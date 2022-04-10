Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $122.65

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Ross Stores by 169.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

