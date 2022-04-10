Analysts Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target at $19.08

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

