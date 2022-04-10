Analyzing DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get DXC Technology alerts:

This table compares DXC Technology and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -3.67% 16.81% 4.23% Soluna -36.72% -16.40% -12.84%

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Soluna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.42 -$149.00 million ($2.43) -12.64 Soluna $14.35 million 10.12 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DXC Technology and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 2 1 7 0 2.50 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $42.73, indicating a potential upside of 39.13%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Soluna.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Soluna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

About Soluna (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also designs, manufactures, and sells vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision linear displacement sensors, instruments and system solutions, and wafer inspection tools, as well as operates in the blockchain business. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.