Analyzing Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Seagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A Seagen -42.84% -20.68% -17.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elevation Oncology and Seagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Seagen 0 3 7 0 2.70

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $17.82, indicating a potential upside of 555.15%. Seagen has a consensus target price of $157.92, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Seagen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Seagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million N/A N/A Seagen $1.57 billion 17.73 -$674.47 million ($3.70) -41.04

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seagen.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Seagen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops TIVDAK for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; Ladiratuzumab Vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; Disitamab Vedotin, a novel HER2-targeted ADC; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; Merck; and RemeGen, Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

