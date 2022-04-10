Analyzing Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gran Tierra Energy and Woodside Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Woodside Petroleum has a consensus price target of $21.28, indicating a potential downside of 12.86%. Given Woodside Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Woodside Petroleum is more favorable than Gran Tierra Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Woodside Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million 1.27 $42.48 million $0.12 13.67 Woodside Petroleum $6.96 billion 3.45 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 8.97% 9.01% 1.84% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy beats Woodside Petroleum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment involves in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas and pipeline natural gas in assigned permit areas including Laminaria, Mutineer-Exeter and Enfield, Vincent, Otway and Stybarrow ventures. The Wheatstone segment involves the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas and condensate. The Other segment comprises the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia

