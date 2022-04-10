Analyzing Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Value Line and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million 17.66 $23.28 million $2.74 27.35 Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.98 $141.30 million $0.90 18.81

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Value Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Value Line and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00

Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.62%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Value Line.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 64.97% 35.49% 20.89% Patria Investments 52.03% 32.22% 26.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Value Line has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Value Line pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Value Line has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Value Line beats Patria Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; investment analysis software; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

About Patria Investments (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

