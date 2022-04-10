Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.
About Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF)
