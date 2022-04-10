AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $916.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.93.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AngioDynamics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

