ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $303.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.