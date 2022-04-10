Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $590.00 at Truist Financial

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho raised Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $494.43.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $520.67 on Thursday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $353.53 and a fifty-two week high of $526.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

