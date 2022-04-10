Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AON were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.51. 692,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

