Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 800.07%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.