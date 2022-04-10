Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 637,196 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter worth $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter worth $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

