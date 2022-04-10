ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Buys $61,653.80 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 26,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

